Real Madrid still intent on signing Erling Haaland – Manchester City court case key

Real Madrid were one of three sides that pursued Erling Haaland before his exit from Borussia Dortmund, and Los Blancos are yet to give up on the Norwegian phenomenon. The latest out of Spain is that he remains a target.

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid still intend to pursue Haaland, and could make advances as early as this summer. What will be key is the resolution of the Premier League charges against Manchester City and their sanctions.

Haaland has no intention of spending two seasons out of the Champions League (a potential punishment if City are relegated), and Los Blancos would take advantage of that. They are informed of his release clause at City already, and are interested in uniting him with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

However the flipside of that is Rodrygo Goes could consider his days at Real Madrid numbered if Haaland does arrive. While Florentino Perez is a fan of his, and it seemed he might suffer from the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, there would be little doubt he would have to move at that point.