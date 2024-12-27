Real Madrid star remains open to exit despite contract extension

Andriy Lunin remains open to leaving Real Madrid in 2025 despite signing a contract extension in September.

Despite returning to his role as Thibaut Courtois’ deputy this season, the Ukrainian was convinced to stay, as part of a wider squad rebuild.

Lunin played a regular role during Courtois injury absence last season, and he remains confident of a future chance being in place, if Courtois choses to moves on.

The Belgian is firmly Real Madrid’s No.1, with his contact running until 2026, and as per reports from Diario AS, Lunin is keeping an open mind on his next step..

Lunin could request talks with the club this summer, to assess the mood over Courtois’ extension plans – and if the latter looks to stay – he could request an exit.

The contract extension protects an asset for Real Madrid, and they could quote a fee in the region of €20m, if the 25-year-old angles for a departure in 2025.