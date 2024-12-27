Real Madrid remain confident of tying up two deals in January

Real Madrid do not look as if they will give Carlo Ancelotti any reinforcements for the rest of the season, but they are working on deals for next season. They still feel confident they can pull off two major coups in the transfer market.

Despite Liverpool’s insistence, and multiple offers, Relevo say that Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to ignore their approaches. Real Madrid feel optimistic about signing the 25-year-old England international on a free this summer.

There is less certainty over Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, but Los Blancos still feel they will get his signature over the line. Bayern have been leaking optimism about a deal, but they are yet to agree anything with the Canadian left-back. Real Madrid have been on the periphery of matters in recent months, as they do not want to get into an auction, but have had rough terms agreed since early in 2024.

The long-term injury to Dani Carvajal has increased the urgency to find a long-term successor to the Spain international. On the other hand, Real Madrid recently extended Ferland Mendy at the left-back spot, but there have been doubts about him internally for some time.