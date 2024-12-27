Real Madrid planning for Spanish focus in recruitment plan – 3 players on shortlist revealed

Real Madrid have decided that they need to get back to their roots in coming seasons. After the exits of Joselu Mato and Nacho Fernandez, Fran Garcia, Jesus Vallejo, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Ceballos are a decreasing population factor in their squad.

Los Blancos have made it an object to make their side more Spanish again in the coming seasons, something that benefits them not only in terms of their UEFA registration rules, but also marketing in the country. Cadena SER say they want a nucleus of Spanish players, and more of them in the national team.

Three names that are on their shortlist have also been revealed. Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is one of them, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is another and Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez is another.

Both Williams and Rodri present major obstacles though. The former prefers to come off the left, a position that is also the favoured side of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Kylian Mbappe currently. Equally, with Rodri, Manchester City have him under contract until 2027, and are doing their best to sign him to a new deal.

Gutierrez would be a much simpler case, with Los Blancos retaining a €9m buyback clause this summer. However with him too, bringing back the Castilla product would mean the departure of Garcia, or trusting one of them as the first-choice, something that seems improbable currently.