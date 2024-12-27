Real Madrid outline three key objectives for transfer business

Real Madrid are currently involved in the planning process for not just the January transfer market – which looks as if it will be quiet – but also next season. They might not have all the answers, but they do have the objectives.

Their first priority is to strengthen both full-back positions. Depending on how David Alaba returns to action and if he looks like he can cut it at the top level again, Los Blancos will decide whether to go after another central defender again.

Secondly, Real Madrid want to bring in a Spanish nucleus of players, and ensure they have a presence in the national team, say Cadena SER. Their final objective, which depends in part on a court ruling on Manchester City’s Premier League charges, Los Blancos will pursue Erling Haaland.

It is little secret that Real Madrid are hoping to improve their full-back positions with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Both are out of contract next summer, and can sign precontracts with Los Blancos as of next Wednesday.