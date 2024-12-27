Barcelona star Dani Olmo could be set for a dramatic exit at the start of 2025.

The Catalan giants secured a summer transfer to bring the former La Masia star back to Catalonia after a superb showing at UEFA Euro 2024.

However, despite a strong start back at his boyhood club, his role at the start of 2025 is unclear.

The club are considering sales in January, to register Olmo, after being told they must raise their salary limit by €60m to do so.

Barcelona are not confident their appeal against a court decision on the situation will be upheld and they are exploring multiple options to avoid an embarrassing exit for the 26-year-old.

However, with the player uncertain over what is happening, his agent has reportedly taken matters into his own hands via the Daily Mail.

His representative Andy Bara has been spotted in Manchester – and despite the Croatian stating the trip is for personal reasons – links to Manchester City have been reignited.