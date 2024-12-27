Man City plan immediate January offer for La Liga star

Manchester City could make an offer for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as early as next week.

Zubimendi was widely linked with a summer switch to City’s Premier League rivals Liverpool before eventually opting against the move at the last minute.

The Spain international dramatically changed his mind, to remain in San Sebastian, but the situation has since reportedly changed in the Basque Country.

With Liverpool out of the running, City could now be unopposed in their push for the 25-year-old, as part of a big-spending month ahead in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola is expected to make major investments in the coming weeks, in a bid to revive his struggling team, and Zubimendi would be a major coup.

Zubimendi still has a £52m release clause in his contract, which City can afford, and the club are prepared to back Guardiola to reignite their title defence in 2025 – reports from Football Insider claim an offer could be made within days.