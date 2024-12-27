Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has sealed a hat trick of individual awards at the end of 2024.

The 17-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, until the start of 2025, after an incredible 12 months for club and country.

After scooping the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy gongs, Lamine Yamal lifted the award for the best young talent, at the Globe Soccer Awards.

At the ceremony in Dubai, Lamine Yamal was clear in his recognition of those who have helped him on the road to the Barcelona first team.

Former boss Xavi Hernandez placed his faith in the Catalan-born winger, with an increased role last season, and current head coach Hansi Flick has kept faith with him.

His spot as the most highly-rated youngster in world football is secure, and the teenager thanked the pair for their help along the way, as he looks forward to a bright 2025.

“I want to thank Barca and the Spanish national team, with whom I won the European Championship in the summer,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I want to thank my coaches, Xavi, now Flick and also Luis de la Fuente.”

Barcelona will continue to assess Lamine Yamal in the coming days but they are confident of having him available for the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.