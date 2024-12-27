Lamine Yamal calls on Barcelona to try and ‘win everything’ in 2025

Lamine Yamal has a clear mission in mind for Barcelona in 2025.

The Spanish international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury which cut short his end to 2024.

The 17-year-old is expected to be back in action by mid-January, if he remains on schedule, with the potential of making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

Despite a poor end to the first half of the season, Barcelona are still firmly in the La Liga title race, with a strong chance of reaching the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

January will feature a packed schedule, with the Copa del Rey making it four competitions on the agenda for the Catalans giants, and Lamine Yamal is confident ahead of his return to action.

“We will try to win everything we can, La Liga, Copa del Rey or the Champions League,” he said.

“I have missed out on collective titles at Barca, which is what I’m looking forward to, and I will try to make that a reality this year.”

Barcelona players will return to training in the next 48 hours, following a break, with a Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on January 4, before immediately heading to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup.