Atletico Madrid Barcelona

La Liga delete video after image of Vinicius Junior sparks complaints from Barcelona fans

Photo by Maxppp

La Liga have taken down a social media video, after it sparked an adverse reaction from Barcelona fans.

The video was a compilation of Vinicius Junior‘s best moments from 2024, and was posted on Twitter/X and YouTube. However it was the cover of the video, which showed Vinicius celebrating a goal with various Barcelona players strewn on the ground around him.

However it was pointed out by no shortage of Barcelona fans that the thumbnail was in fact an edited image. The Real Madrid star had been edited into an image that was originally composed of Atletico Madrid’s 96th-minute winner over Barcelona, replacing Alexander Sorloth.

This became evident after it was pointed out the Barcelona players were in the exact same position as in the Sorloth photo – Vinicius is yet to score against the Blaugrana this season. As per RAC1, the video was taken down shortly after it began to spark a reaction from Culers.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona La Liga Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News