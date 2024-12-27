La Liga delete video after image of Vinicius Junior sparks complaints from Barcelona fans

La Liga have taken down a social media video, after it sparked an adverse reaction from Barcelona fans.

The video was a compilation of Vinicius Junior‘s best moments from 2024, and was posted on Twitter/X and YouTube. However it was the cover of the video, which showed Vinicius celebrating a goal with various Barcelona players strewn on the ground around him.

433 posted Europe's top league leaders with player images of players representing the clubs in first place. For La Liga, they used Mbappe for the cover, and here's Atletico Madrid's official account's response. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jQpMlkmqJx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 26, 2024

However it was pointed out by no shortage of Barcelona fans that the thumbnail was in fact an edited image. The Real Madrid star had been edited into an image that was originally composed of Atletico Madrid’s 96th-minute winner over Barcelona, replacing Alexander Sorloth.

La Liga sube una recopilación de lo mejor de Vinicius en 2024 con una foto editada. Han cogido una imagen del gol de Sorloth al Barça y la han editado para poner a Vinicius. Qué vergüenza… ya ni se esconden. Madridismo sociológico. pic.twitter.com/mV0olbpRSj — -1899- (@_Futbolero_) December 26, 2024

This became evident after it was pointed out the Barcelona players were in the exact same position as in the Sorloth photo – Vinicius is yet to score against the Blaugrana this season. As per RAC1, the video was taken down shortly after it began to spark a reaction from Culers.