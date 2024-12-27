Jude Bellingham sets out title target for 2025

Jude Bellingham wants more titles at Real Madrid in 2025.

The England international was named as the Best Midfielder of 2024 at the Globe Football awards in Dubai after a sensational 12 months.

Bellingham’s first full campaign in Madrid featured 19 La Liga goals, and 23 in all competitions, as Los Blancos won a domestic and UEFA Champions League double at the end of 2023/24.

His form has picked up in recent weeks, following successive injury setbacks for the 21-year-old. and he was rewarded at the ceremony.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund star indicated his focus is on team trophies in the coming months, as Real Madrid look to get their campaign back on track.

“I signed for Real Madrid to win titles at the best club in the world,” as per Mundo Deportivo.

“Five titles in one year is good, but we want more, and there is a hunger to do so.

“We want to continue winning titles for many years, with this generation, and keep making history at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid face a quick turnaround, with an early return to league action, up against Valencia on January 3, as the game in hand at the end of 2024.

They are just one point off top spot, ahead of Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup action, but they face a battle to seal a spot in the Champions League knockouts.