Cristiano Ronaldo makes Ballon d’Or claim on Vinicius Junior

Former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has given his view on the 2024 Ballon d’Or controversy.

Current Los Blancos attacker Vinicius Junior looked certain to secure his first title in the iconic ceremony in Paris at the end of 2024.

However, despite playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League double, the Brazilian was overlooked for the No.1 spot.

After learning of the decision to give the award to Spain star Rodri, Real Madrid launched a club-wide boycott of the awards, with the row ongoing.

Ronaldo spoke at the Globe Soccer Awards, as both he and Vinicius Jr won awards in Dubai, and he claimed the call was wrong as the latter deserved the title.

“He did a great job last season, and in my opinion, he deserved to win the Ballon d’Or,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“It was unfair and I will say that in front of everyone.”

Real Madrid face a quick turnaround, with an early return to league action, up against Valencia on January 3, as the game in hand at the end of 2024.