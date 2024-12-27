Atletico Madrid President confirms power shift in transfer department

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 24: Enrique Cerezo President of Club Atletico de Madrid looks on prior to the start of the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Vicente Calderon Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo has confirmed reports that Sporting Director Andrea Berta will not be replaced. Cerezo also addressed rumours that they would be selling the club, and had started thinking about replacements for Diego Simeone.

Berta will leave the club next week after seven years at the club, and it seems Director of Football Carlos Bucero will be taking over his duties. Reports coming from the Spanish capital have spoken of a power shift within the club towards Bucero.

“In principle not [asked about whether they will sign], because Carlos Bucero is there. But I want to highlight the good work, the great work and the great technical work of Andrea Berta during all these years at Atletico.”

Earlier this season it was rumoured that Bucero was one of the figures that has instigated a profiling of candidates to eventually replace Diego Simeone. Something that has been denied by the club since.

“A coach stays when there are good results. I always say the same thing, that the day he wants to leave. He will never be a problem for us or for the fans. His exit has never been considered. He’s still going on and what’s left,” he told Cadena Cope, as quoted by Relevo.

Cerezo was also quizzed on the objects thrown by far-right ultra group Frente Atletico at Real Madrid player Thibaut Courtois in September.

“All teams have this problem, some bigger, some smaller and others don’t have it. Unfortunately we have a problem, not a small one, and we try to solve it in our own way and as we can.”

Tensions have risen between Frente Atletico and the club, after the club banned fans for a game earlier in the season. The Frente Atletico are infamous for neo-nazi views, and it was from the same section that Nico Williams was racially abused in April last season.