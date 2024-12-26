Why Real Madrid are dropping out of race for 17-year-old Argentine starlet

At one stage it was being reported from the Spanish capital as if Real Madrid were well on their way to signing River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono. Yet interest in the 17-year-old appears to have cooled.

Earlier this year Marca had reported that Mastantuono was keen on joining Los Blancos, and they had reached an understanding on terms. The tune has since changed though, and the same outlet explain that it was the signing of his new contract until 2026 that eased interest in him.

Mastantuono, who turns 18 next summer, penned a new deal that included a €45m release clause. Real Madrid not only consider that too expensive, but did not appreciate the teenager’s approach, nor the fact he did not inform them of their intentions. They considered that he had negotiated in bad faith, and have decided to steer clear.

Marcus Rashford's favourite destination in Spain is Barcelona. He thinks his skillset fits well with the club's style of play. Barça are informed about his situation, but have so far not taken a step forward to sign him. @sport pic.twitter.com/WGwG62fI95 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 26, 2024

Similar seems to have happened with the likes of Barcelona also being scared off by the price tag. Although they could be back in for him now, similar happened to AC Milan.

Los Blancos have gained a reputation for refusing to get involved in deals that do not adhere to the financial parameters that suit them. The key example being Leny Yoro, who was one of their top targets last summer, but their refusal to increase their offer for the French defender saw him go to Manchester United.