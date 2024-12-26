Why Barcelona are not concerned by potential Bayern Munich pursuit of Nico Williams

Rumours of Nico Williams’ future have been greatly exaggerated, but the Basque winger is still the object of attention for a number of top clubs in Europe. Whether he intends to join them or not, Williams’ future will be a major talking point coming into next summer.

The Athletic winger has a €58m release clause, and after a failed attempt last summer, Barcelona are set to return for him next year. Paris Saint-Germain were another of his suitors, but Sport say that Barcelona have not had signs of life from the French giants. Meanwhile it has been reported in both Spain and Germany that Bayern Munich are now interested in signing him.

The likelihood of an exit for Andreas Christensen or Eric García has increased with the likely arrival of Jonathan Tah. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2024

According to Sport, their interest is not overly concerning Barcelona though. The Catalan giants are confident that if Williams does leave Bilbao, they will be given priority over other clubs.

Previous reports have noted that Barcelona have made it a condition of joining them that Williams prioritises their offer. The Catalans still need to resolve their salary limit situation, but the local press say that they will not increase their offer from last season if they make one.