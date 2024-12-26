West Ham United interested in La Liga midfielder with €60m asking price

Real Sociedad have regularly had to deal with their players attracting a lot of interest from many different clubs. They parted ways with Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Arsenal) during the summer, and it would be no surprise if they were to lose more big-hitters in 2025.

Martin Zubimendi has been strongly linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in recent months, and now his midfield partner Brais Mendez has also attracted interest from the Premier League. As per CaughtOffside, West Ham United are keen on the 27-year-old.

The report claims that Mendez would be interested in a move to the Premier League, although any club that wishes to sign him will need to pay €60m, as this is the asking price that has been set by La Real.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham, or anyone else, comes calling for Mendez next summer. Real Sociedad will not want to sell him, although if their asking price is met, they could be forced to.