Valencia starlet “accuses” Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer of copying celebration

Cole Palmer has become of the sensations of the Premier League over the last 18 months. Since joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, he has become Chelsea’s talisman, and he even scored again their defeat to West London rivals Fulham on Thursday afternoon.

During this period, Palmer “cold” celebration, which he does after every goal scored, has become iconic. The 22-year-old claims that he started copying it from former Man City teammate Morgan Rogers, although Valencia’s Diego Lopez has now laid claim that it is indeed his.

On Christmas Day, Lopez posted a picture of himself doing the celebration back in 2022, before Palmer had started performing it.

The argument is a rather futile one, as there are bound to be many other players that say they did the celebration before Lopez in 2022. Nevertheless, the young winger will hope that he can bring it out on many occasions in 2025, as he targets making a big contribution with Valencia.