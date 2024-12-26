Spanish Football Federation open contract talks with Luis de la Fuente

Over the last six months, there has been a lot of speculation about Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente and his contract situation. His current deal runs until the end of the 2026 World Cup, but he has been demanding a significant pay increase on the back of leading La Roja to success in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024.

His current annual salary is €1m, although he wants €3m. The Spanish Football Federation are prepared to get closer to his demands, and as per Diario AS, they have offered him a new deal that would see him earn €2m per year.

The Federation’s new president, Rafael Louzan, met with de la Fuente’s representatives on Thursday, and both parties seem keen to wrap up negotiations. It does make a lot of sense for them to ensure that the 63-year-old stays up given how well he has been doing since being appointed by Spain.