Real Madrid to battle Liverpool for top target in 2025

Real Madrid have outlined their priorities for the 2025 summer transfer window, and it looks as if they will get involved in the pursuit of one of the most coveted midfielders in the world.

According to Diario AS, one of their main goals is to bring in a central midfielder that can direct matters for them in the middle of the pitch. The two outstanding candidates are Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha.

The latter is considered unlikely due to their strained relations with PSG – the Portuguese has a contract until 2027. With Zubimendi, it would be a case of convincing the player, with a €60m release clause in his contract. That has not proven easy for a series of top clubs though.

Liverpool and Barcelona have both pursued Zubimendi in the past, and the Reds were willing to activate his release clause, but Zubimendi decided to stay at the Reale Arena. However they are expected to go after Zubimendi again, with several reports saying he may be more willing to consider an exit next summer.