Real Madrid set out plan for 2025 summer transfer window with two key priorities

Real Madrid tend to have their plans for the next summer finalised relatively early, especially when pursuing top players. Already they have identified their needs for next season.

Los Blancos feel they need to strengthen at two key positions: right-back and central midfield, report Diario AS. One to replace the retired Toni Kroos, a midfielder that can organise their game with two key targets emerging. Another to soften the blow of Dani Carvajal’s injury.

Real Madrid are in talks with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to arrive on a free next summer, and are optimistic about making that happen. They are also in talks with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as a potential arrival, but there is less certainty on a deal for him. They are very keen on taking advantage of the chance to sign him for free, but neither will it be considered a disaster if he does not.

Perhaps the most surprising part of their plans is that they are not prioritising a move for a central defender. They feel that the emergence of Raul Asencio, and the return of David Alaba from injury should give them sufficient cover going into next season. That is despite the fact that Eder Militao will likely be out for much of 2025, although Aurelien Tchouameni is another option they are relying on for cover at the position.

Carlo Ancelotti has suffered significantly with injuries this season, and after more than a year out, there is a nervousness about the comeback of Alaba too. At 33 years of age, he could find a return to his best difficult, while Ancelotti has trusted Tchouameni over Asencio in defence for the most part.