Real Madrid not interested in top Premier League defender with contract up next summer

Liverpool are working on three key renewals this winter, but only one of them has any chance of ending up at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a deal, with the right-back able to sign a contract next week to join them for free. That is also the case for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but Marca say that while Los Blancos respect and admire van Dijk, he is not an option they have made an approach for, nor spoken about internally. Their information is that he will sign a new deal until 2028 at Anfield.

At one stage it looked as if Real Madrid would try to bring in a central defender next summer, but it appears they are edging away from that ideam, following the emergence of Raul Asencio. They are optimistic about a deal for Alexander-Arnold though, as the Reds try to convince him to stay.