Real Madrid fear they cannot rely on veteran until March

Manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the good news in his final press conference of the year, David Alaba would be returning to action in January. The Austrian defender has been out for over a year after a torn cruciate ligament, damaged meniscus and two operations.

Real Madrid are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements too, with Aurelien Tchouameni currently filling in next to Antonio Rudiger. Relevo say the breaks should be put on any optimism that he might improve their defence though. There is uncertainty over what level he will be at when he does come back, and Real Madrid are not planning for him to be realistic option in their most demanding games before March.

Ancelotti will have Tchouameni, Raul Asencio and Jesus Vallejo to choose from as partners for Rudiger, although all signs suggest the Frenchman is his preferred option. Eder Militao is out for the rest of the season, and Vallejo is yet to start a game this season.