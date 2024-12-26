Real Betis offered chance to sign striker from La Liga rivals

Real Betis have had a mediocre season up until now, and they will be hoping for better during the second half of the campaign. A strong winter transfer window could be crucial, and they are expected to target at least one signing – an attacker.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have struggled to score goals at times this season, with Vitor Roque and Cedric Bakambu having not been very prolific. As such, a new striker looks to be on the agenda, and Betis could look relatively close to home for their man.

As per Relevo, Betis have been offered the chance to sign Tasos Douvikas from Celta Vigo. In the last couple of weeks, the Greek international has asked to leave Balaidos because he has struggled for playing time.

It is Douvikas’ agents that have offered him to Betis, and as a short-term option, he may not be a bad idea. His record of 18 goals in 55 appearances for Celta is not bad.