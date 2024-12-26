Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini confirms international management aspirations

Real Betis have had a few difficulties this season, although Manuel Pellegrini’s job has always been safe – and it has been this way for almost the entirety of his four-and-a-half year spell in charge at the Benito Villamarin. However, there will soon come a time when he steps away from the club.

Pellegrini is now 71, meaning that he will be coming towards the end of his management career. However, Betis will not be his last job, as he has told ESPN (via Diario AS) that he wants to manage his native Chile.

“I would only be coach of Chile, not of another team, although maybe later I will regret it. I like to manage clubs more than national teams, not having the players for only one week. I would have to meet with a leadership to put together a program for the development of Chilean football, not go and put my head on the resume.”

Betis will miss Pellegrini when he eventually goes, although he has been an excellent servant since arriving in 2020.