Real Betis closing in on deal for Juventus midfielder

Real Betis are keen to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer market due to a spate of injuries in recent months, with Williams Carvalho out for most of the year. It looks as if Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos will be too pricey, but they are turning their attentions to a former Barcelona midfielder.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Arthur Melo has begun talks with Real Betis for a move in January. Juventus are keen for Arthur to head to Seville on a loan deal with a €12m option to buy at the end of the season. Meanwhile Betis are organising a potential four-year contract. Valencia are also interested, but it appears as if they are on the outside looking in.

Arthur has struggled for consistency since joining Barcelona and moving to Europe. After a non-descript spell on loan at Liverpool, the Brazilian demonstrated just how good he can be at Fiorentina last season. At Juventus, he has fallen down the pecking order again though, but Manuel Pellegrini does have a good hand for getting the best out of technically gifted midfielders.

Tags Arthur Melo Barcelona Juventus Real Betis Valencia

