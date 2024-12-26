Jorge Mendes provides latest update on Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona contract situation

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation about Lamine Yamal’s contract situation. His current deal expires in 2026, although it is expected that he will extend by an extra five years once he turns 18 next July.

Barcelona are incredibly relaxed about the situation as they understand that Lamine Yamal only thinks about staying in Catalonia. Nevertheless, his agent Jorge Mendes has provided another update on the situation with the 17-year-old sensation, as per MD.

“Surely Lamine Yamal will renew soon, he must continue in Barcelona. I can’t tell you if it will be renewed in a month or two, but it will definitely happen.”

Barcelona will not officially announce Lamine Yamal’s new contract until he turns 18, as it is only at this point that he can sign a five-year deal (under 18s can also extend for a maximum of three years). Either way, it is certain that he will be staying on for many, many years to come.