Hansi Flick reaches frustrating conclusion on Barcelona struggles as Deco gets involveed

Barcelona have been doing some soul-searching in recent weeks, having started off the season on fire, but then played themselves to the edge of the title race after just 1 win in 7 matches. Manager Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco are investigating the causes.

According to Diario AS, Deco has been meeting with Flick and some of the captains to try and find the causes of their slump, gathering information on their physical, tactical and mental states as he goes. His efforts are in hope of diagnosing the issues, knowing that he cannot act in the January transfer market, and that this year will be a referendum on his management.

He arrived at the club, and quickly made himself the strongman in the decision-making room. Former manager Xavi Hernandez did not convince him and was edged out, and now he has brought in Flick and star signing Dani Olmo as the flagholders of his spell in charge.

Jonathan Tah's signing is very advanced. He could sign until 2030. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2024

Flick too has been working on a solution, say Sport. His take on their difficulties is that more performances against Atletico Madrid will see them on the right track, as he noted in his press conference afterwards. The flipside of that was that in his view, their defeats to Las Palmas and Leganes, also at home, were down to the attitude of his players – something that sits poorly with him.

Previously, the likes of Lionel Messi would have the quality to win such games without necessarily performing, but Flick does not have that talent at his disposal. When they return, Flick will tell his players that they need to be at their best regardless of their opponent, be it a big game or a less of headline fixture.

What seems unavoidable is that Flick will need more from his second string of players in the second half of the season if it is to be a success. Part of maintaining the level against more modest sides is bringing in players with a point to prove, and ensuring fresh legs are there to compete against sides that have nothing to lose.