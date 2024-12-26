Girona set €30m asking price on key player amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United

The future of Miguel Gutierrez could be decided in 2025. Girona managed to hang on to the left-back during the 2024 summer transfer window, but they may not be so lucky over the next 12 months as interest grows in the talented defender.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have been linked with re-signing the 23-year-old, which they can do for a measly €8m. However, they are behind Manchester United in the race, and according to Rudy Galetti (via ED), the Premier League giants are preparing to make their move.

It’s noted that Gutierrez’s release clause is €35m, although Girona would accept an offer from Man United (or any other club aside from Real Madrid) for a fee in the region of €30m.

If Gutierrez does not leave Girona during next month’s winter transfer window, Real Madrid are likely to step up their interest – especially if they miss out on Alphonso Davies, who is expected to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. If that happens, Man United would be at a significant disadvantage.