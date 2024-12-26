Four La Liga clubs aiming to sign former Real Madrid player Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has had a rough time of things since swapping Real Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023. He has barely been counted on this season in particular, and as such, it seems inevitable that he will depart the reigning Ligue 1 champions at some stage in the next 12 months.

He could leave as early as next month, and it’s been reported by ED that four La Liga clubs are interested in acquiring his services on loan for the rest of the season: Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Villarreal and Mallorca, who are the club that Asensio started his professional career with.

Asensio’s career has clearly stagnated over the last 18 months, and for his sake, he needs to start playing regular football again. A return to playing in Spain would surely be ideal for him, although it remains to be seen whether it can become a reality over the next few weeks.