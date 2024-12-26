Fenerbahce dealt blow in bid to sign La Liga striker in January

In the last couple of weeks, reports having emerged linking Vedat Muriqi with a return to Fenerbahce. The Kosovan striker, who was previously at the Turkish giants in the 2018-19 season, has been an important player for Mallorca in recent years, although he has had a tough campaign up until now.

Fenerbahce are reportedly willing to pay €10m to sign Muriqi, as they seek a possible replacement for former Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who is wanted by Al-Nassr. However, Mallorca will not give the go-ahead for a deal to take place mid-season, and as reported by Diario AS, it is also confirmed that the player himself is not interested in leaving Son Moix during the winter.

Mallorca have not relied on Muriqi as much this season, and he has only scored three times in La Liga. Cyle Larin has taken over the goalscoring mantle in recent weeks, so a departure would not be the end of the world.