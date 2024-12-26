Espanyol defender reveals he rejected approaches from Barcelona and Manchester United

Omar El Hilali is currently playing his second season as a La Liga footballer, but first in which he has been a regular starter for Espanyol. The 21-year-old star has impressed for Los Pericos in recent months, despite his side having had a lot of troubles since their return to the top division of Spanish football.

In recent months, El Hilali has started to attract attention from a number of clubs in the Premier League. On the back of this, he has revealed to Diario AS that he rejected a move to Manchester United in his youth days – closer to home, he also turned down Barcelona, Espanyol’s bitter rivals.

“Man United wanted me, just as Barcelona tried to sign me again, but I was very clear that I wanted to stay at Espanyol. Sometimes money can make you doubt, but it wasn’t my case, because I knew what I wanted. I preferred to be guided by the heart. I felt that I should continue here.”

Depending on whether Espanyol stay up this season, next summer could be busy for El Hilali – especially if any of the clubs interested in his services make their move.