Decision made: Barcelona to beat Bayern Munich to first signing of 2025

Barcelona have been engaged in negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah in recent weeks, and it appears they have convinced him to join the club. Tah is out of contract next summer, and can signa precontract to join on a free next week.

Tah had attracted the interest of Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are the other main contenders for his signature having tried to sign him last summer. Bayern are the only side that may make an offer to outstrip Barcelona’s financial package, but MD say that Tah has made the decision to sign for the Catalan giants.

The likelihood of an exit for Andreas Christensen or Eric García has increased with the likely arrival of Jonathan Tah. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2024

While he has not signed his deal, and his camp insist his final decision has not been made, the Blaugrana are already planning his arrival – which will see them try to organise exits for Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen next summer.

The German international is familiar with Hansi Flick from their time together at die Mannschaft, and has been a regular under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. This season he has played 25 times and scored twice, and has not missed a single minute of action in the Bundesliga or Champions League.