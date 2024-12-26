Bayern Munich star eyeing up Barcelona move

Signing a new winger could be on Barcelona’s agenda for next summer, and especially so if they finally return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. They have been linked with many big names in recent weeks, such as Nico Williams and Rafael Leao, while another player that could be on their radar is someone that head coach Hansi Flick is very familiar with: Leroy Sane.

Flick signed Sane whilst he was Bayern Munich manager, and he could look to do so again at Barcelona. If the Catalans do make a move, CaughtOffside have reported that he would be very interested as it is his first choice over the likes of Liverpool.

Sane has had a difficult 12 months in Bavaria, and this has caused him to be linked with a move away. He would be a fine addition for Barcelona, although being able to acquire his services will depend on how their finances are by next summer.