Barcelona youngster opens up on receiving extra responsibility from Hansi Flick

Marc Casado has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga. He was only promoted to the Barcelona first team during the summer, but he is already considered to be an undisputed starter.

Hansi Flick has taken a real liking to Casado, and the young midfielder has revealed that he often has a lot of in-game dialogue with his manager (via MD).

“We talk a lot of times, because when I see that the team feels uncomfortable on the pitch, I go to talk to them to find out what they think needs to be changed or what we need to be more comfortable. He asks me above all to be well positioned, to be intense and to organise the team a little.”

Casado also opened up on the relationship that he has established with Pedri in the centre of Barcelona’s midfield.

“Well, it’s clear that he’s one of the top players in the world. I think he is one of the best in his position and he shows it in every game. He makes my work in the field much easier. Playing with him makes everything easier. And I’m very happy to be able to share the midfield with him.”