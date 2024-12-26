Barcelona working out method of fitting January addition within salary limit

Barcelona will not sign any players during next summer’s winter transfer window, although they could add to Hansi Flick’s coaching staff. For months, it has been expected that Thiago Alcantara will return to his former club, having left a glowing impression during a short spell in the summer.

Thiago would join the technical organisational staff at Barcelona upon his return, although it cannot be said for certain that he will head back to Catalonia next month. As reported by Diario AS, there are doubts about whether there is enough salary space for him to be brought back.

The coaching staff and technical organisational staff’s wage bill all counts towards Barcelona’s salary limit, which is why there are doubts about whether Thiago can return to the club in the coming weeks. However, there is work being done to find a solution, which everyone involved will hope does not last too long.