Barcelona on alert as Sevilla remain interested in Las Palmas defender

Last season, Mika Marmol impressed greatly under Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta at Las Palmas. The latter ended up taking on the head coach position at Sevilla during the summer, and he has been wanting to take the 23-year-old defender with him to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Las Palmas did not allow a sale to take place in the summer, as they viewed Marmol as an indispensable player at that time. However, things have changed since then, as he had lost his place before earning it back in recent weeks. Throughout this, Sevilla have retained their interest, as per MD.

For the time being, it does not seem like Las Palmas will let Marmol go, and it is also likely that Sevilla would not be able to afford him. Barcelona will be monitoring the situation over the coming months as they have retained 50% of his rights as part of the deal that took place between the two clubs in 2023.