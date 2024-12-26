Barcelona manager Hansi Flick denied request for January transfer market

Barcelona have five days to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, or they will face being without them for the rest of the season. Their financial situation has virtually ruled out any further action in the January transfer window.

Much to the chagrin of manager Hansi Flick. Several weeks ago Flick made it known to the club that he would like to be able to bring in a defensive midfielder in on loan in the winter transfer window, as reported by Sport. He was keen for someone that had legs and was physically strong, who could add muscle and compete for the ball, something he would have appreciated in the final half hour of games especially.

The likelihood of an exit for Andreas Christensen or Eric García has increased with the likely arrival of Jonathan Tah. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2024

He was keen on someone of the characteristics of Ngolo Kante, with whom Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were linked in the summer, although Al-Ittihad were not willing to do business. However Flick has been told there is simply no room in the salary limit for an addition.

Another name he was keen on was Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. Flick managed Goretzka while he was there, and while the former Schalke midfielder is not the defensive profile described above, he does have the physical profile he was after. In November, Goretzka was a genuine loan option, when Barcelona believed they would be able to spend due to the Nike deal. He was not getting minutes at the time, but after Joao Palhinha was injured, is back in the fold.

Barcelona have struggled in recent weeks to replicate their early season form, and criticism for Flick is on the rise. The unbalanced and under-resourced Barcelona squad is an unavoidable problem for Flick though, and he will have to coach around out.