Barcelona linked with 17-year-old left-back in Brazil

Barcelona have made little secret of the fact that they are keen on strengthening the full-back position next summer. It appears Gerard Martin has not impressed sufficiently, and the Blaugrana have been linked with competition for David Oduro at Barca Atletic.

Reports in Brazil, as referenced by MD, say that Sporting Director is closely following left-back Nicolas Bosshardt. The 17-year-old Sao Paulo talent is yet to make his debut for the senior side, and little more is known about the teenager. They say that his aerial ability is part of his profile as a two-way full-back, and that initial contacts have been opened with his camp.

The likelihood of an exit for Andreas Christensen or Eric García has increased with the likely arrival of Jonathan Tah. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2024

Deco has plenty of contacts in Brazil, where he was at one stage part of the scouting network for the Blaugrana as an agent. However Barcelona are also linked with an array of players from week to week, and follow many more across the globe.