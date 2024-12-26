Atletico Madrid no longer interested in Colombian attacker after €10m offer rejected

Atletico Madrid spent a lot of money during the summer, as the likes of Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand were added to Diego Simeone’s squad. A number of deals were pursued by Los Colchoneros, with one that was unsuccessful being for Jhon Arias.

As per RTI Esporte (via MD), Atleti offered €10m for Arias during the summer, although that turned down by Fluminense. They had retained their interest despite this snub, although it is now reported that they have moved on.

Atleti’s reason for this is that they do not believe that Fluminense will bring their asking price lower, despite the Colombian attacker being out of contract in 2026. As such, the decision has been made to end their interest.

2025 will not be as busy for Atletico Madrid in terms of transfers, although they should still be active. It remains to be seen who they go for, although Arias certainly won’t be someone that is targeted.