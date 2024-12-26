Atletico Madrid keen on Paris Saint-Germain defender with €25m asking price

Atletico Madrid signed Robin Le Normand and Clement Lenglet during the 2024 summer transfer window, and it is expected that they will have to go back to the market in 2025 for at least one more central defender as Axel Witsel and Cesar Azpilicueta are both expected to leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of their contracts.

Lenglet is also only on loan from Barcelona, so if a permanent deal is not arranged, two could be required by Diego Simeone. One could be Milan Skriniar, as it has been reported by CaughtOffside that Atleti are one of many clubs that are interested in the Paris Saint-Germain and Slovakia star.

It is reported that PSG would want €35m for Skriniar, although they could be talked down to a fee in the region of €25m. Atletico Madrid may be able to afford this, especially as they have now received €20m for the sale of Arthur Vermeeren.