A golden era: How Spain’s centre-back succession has them set for the years to come

For club sides, planning a line of progression for players in each position is a tricky, yet intrinsically controlled task that can be incredibly rewarding, and one that allows them to stay ahead of rivals.

For national teams, however, this task becomes even more complex. When the time comes for major international tournaments, the final starting line-ups often reflects not just the philosophy of a footballing nation, but also a hefty element of fortune.

Spain, however, are in a unique situation of strength, particularly after their recent triumphs at both senior and youth level, but completely unlike La Roja over the past decade – it is their centre-back position where they have some of their best up-and-coming talents.

Their options present, and future in that position, are never ending.

Starting with those currently available to head coach Luis de la Fuente, the most senior being French-born Aymeric Laporte – the highest capped centre-back within the current set-up.

The current Al-Nassr centre-half was the most reached for by de la Fuente during their successful Euro 2024 campaign, and when playing for his nation, often bears the ball-playing responsibility. Laporte averaged the highest number of accurate passes out of his compatriots during their most recent flurry of Nations League ties (64.8 per 90 minutes).

He is not just an eco-friendly ball recycler though, often being handed the onus to make the first incision through the lines, sitting within the top 4% of centre-backs at the most recent Euros for progressive passes (7.89 per 90). Now 30, and despite his international career only beginning four years ago, Laporte looks to be heading into his final cycle of tournaments – nevertheless de la Fuente is stacked with options to succeed him.

His partner Robin Le Normand, also French-born, and like Laporte, also plied his trade in the Basque Country prior to making the move. The pair complemented each other well at this summer’s Euros, with Laporte the more active passer, and Le Normand the more aggressive defender.

Within a high defensive line, the 28-year-old is trusted by de la Fuente to step into the midfield third, with confidence bred from his recovery ability. At the Euros, Le Normand attempted 1.63 tackles per 90 minutes played, to Laporte’s 0.52.

As for another contender, Basque-born and Basque-remaining Dani Vivian has snuck into the fold amidst a very impressive campaign at the heart of Athletic Club’s defence this season.

If his 8 caps Spain under de la Fuente have not steered him firmly into his mind for national team selection, then surely his stellar showings in La Liga will do the job. His display of physical dominance against Kylian Mbappe during their 2-1 win in December was the perfect example.

Clearly capable of locking down the best attacking talents in world football, Vivian has an air of elegance when he plays. Whether that be in physical battles, where he frequently prevails, managing to tackle 70.8% of La Liga dribblers during the current campaign. He also looks sharp on the ball, where for both club and country he is quarterback to the many willing runners ahead of him – standing within the top 13% of centre-backs within La Liga for progressive passes.

At 25, Vivian’s international career is just beginning, and his attributes make him a perfect fit for the style De la Fuente aims to play.

De la Fuente is already keen to feed the future into his current squad choices. Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi became a revelation as he spawned into Xavi’s defensive system during their clean sheet difficulties of last season, and exuded composure beyond his mere 17 years. His performances for the Catalan side have earned him 5 Spain caps to date – all of which under the current boss.

A member of the incredible La Masia crop experiencing prosperous growth under Hansi Flick, Cubarsi is the best passer Spain have available to them – in volume and quality.

He is consistently involved in repurposing possession for his teammates, and in La Liga, the youngster ranks at the top among centre-backs for medium-length passes (15 to 30-yards). Beyond that, his trademark ability to punch through opposition lines, finding a variety of short and long options within the Barcelona setup, is a skill that seamlessly translates to the national team.

As for his off-the-ball quality, he is fairly tenacious and happy to step into midfield to cajole an attacker away from goal, but what will especially please de la Fuente is his judgement of when to step into a high defensive line, as seen by his time under Flick. Strangely enough, as the youngest in that structure, he is also the one to set the defensive line – a future leader.

Understandably due to his age and current options available, de la Fuente is wary of rushing him into international action, and Cubarsi was unfortunate not to have been chosen in the Euro 2024 squad, making the preliminary edition.

The latest Spanish centre-back to have emerged during 2024/25, is the only man on this list not to have made a professional appearance for his recently declared homeland. Born in the Netherlands, developed in Spain and Italy, and now a vital cog in former Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola’s so-far-successful attempts to bring a flavour of Vallecas to Bournemouth – Dean Huijsen has a very bright future.

Standing as the tallest player on this list at six feet and five inches, Huijsen has a slightly different role compared to the other current and future prospects. The 19-year-old is required to be slightly more direct in his play as Iraola aims to keep phases frantic, but since moving has been at the eye of the storm.

He is incredibly active, whether defending in the air (2.66 aerial duels won per 90), or along the floor (2.07 interceptions per 90). Huijsen has recently used his gangly robotic frame in an attacking sense – scoring twice in the Cherries’ wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having made appearances for the under-21s, Huijsen is not be too far from a first team bow, and with de la Fuente’s willingness to progress his Spanish side – this surely comes during the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The latter two look set to take over during the next couple of cycles, and the best thing is, once relied upon, they will be in post for the years to come. Even the next dawn of prospects could bring them greater joy, an example being Joan Martinez who is yet to break through at Real Madrid.

Spain have their centre-back-shaped ducks perfectly in a row – and it might just seal another period of dominance.