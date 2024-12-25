Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Surprise La Liga forward outscores Vinicius, Robert Lewandowski and Jude Bellingham in 2024 without penalties

Image via Sporten.com

While Artem Dovbyk may have won the Pichichi award last season, he only narrowly pipped Alexander Sorloth as top goalscorer. Both were courted by Atletico Madrid in the summer, but it was Sorloth that ended up making the move.

Sorloth has not managed to nail a starting spot down since arriving at Atletico, but is proving his value, as demonstrated on Saturday. According to Marca, over the calendar year in La Liga, Sorloth is the top scorer in Spain without taking into account penalties.

In 2024, Sorloth has scored 31 times, ahead of Robert Lewandowski (29), Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior (20) – Osasuna’s Ante Budimir managed 20 strikes too. Sorloth cost €32m from Villarreal this summer, and has started just 9 times in La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite his lack of starts, Sorloth is still sixth in the Pichichi race this season, with 8 goals to his name. Lewandowski leads the way with 16, followed by Raphinha (11), Ante Budimir (10) and Kylian Mbappe (10).

Posted by

Tags Alexander Sorloth Ante Budimir Atletico Madrid Barcelona Jude Bellingham Osasuna Real Madrid Robert Lewandowski Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News