Hansi Flick stat at Barcelona draws dreadful comparison with predecessors

Barcelona were perhaps unfortunate to fall to defeat against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, but there is little arguing that he is under pressure to turn things around. Not only did it leave them behind in La Liga, but it also added to a series of concerning statistics.

Before the game, many had pointed out that despite the differing narratives between their two seasons, Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick had both taken 38 points from their opening 18 matches – Xavi won his 19th. It is also the first time Barcelona have lost three home games in a row.

Already Flick has lost Liga games (5) than Xavi did in the entirety of last season, but the Blaugrana are on the worst run of form in the entirety of the division, with just one win and five points from their last seven games.

As pointed out by MD, those losses are costing Flick comparisons with managers beyond Xavi too. They say that Flick’s five defeats in 19 matches are a loss rate of 26.3%. It compares poorly with Xavi (15%), Ronald Koeman (21%) and Quique Setien (16%).