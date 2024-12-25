Celta Vigo set to purchase midfielder from Bundesliga side – sale possible in summer

One of the surprises of the season this year has been the form of Ilaix Moriba at Celta Vigo. The 21-year-old has been in excellent form, after several seasons of loans to La Liga that have been much less fruitful.

He arrived for another loan at Balaidos this summer, and has made the starting role his own in midfield, winning over his teammates too. According to Florian Plettenberg, they intend to execute his buy option, which is around €4.5m.

🚨🆕 Celta Vigo is very pleased with the development of Ilaix #Moriba. The Spanish club reportedly holds a purchase option of around €4.5m, which they intend to activate. The 21y/o central midfielder is a key starter. It is possible that Celta Vigo could sign him permanently… pic.twitter.com/wsfmCGQ5N5 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 23, 2024

Even so, they may then sell him on to a Premier League side the following summer. Ilaix did not impress at RB Leipzig, his parent club, and has made just six appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Moriba came through at Barcelona, and was sold to Leipzig for €15m after they failed to agree a new contract with the Guinea international. They have a 10% sell-on clause in his contract too. If he does seal a big-money move to England in the summer, Leipzig will be feeling short-changed.