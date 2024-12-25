Barcelona star Lamine Yamal picks out surprise left-back as hardest defender he’s faced

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is not vastly experienced, having made his debut in senior football less than two years ago. However the 17-year-old is used to competing up against the best there is, and has picked out the toughest he has had to face.

Despite facing Real Madrid on a number of occasions, and facing the likes of France and England, at Euro 2024, it was against the home side that he came up against his toughest opponent. Speaking during the Golden Boy ceremony, Lamine Yamal told Cadena SER that RB Leipzig left-back David Raum has caused him the most trouble.

“He is a tough defender. In the Euros, in the quarterfinals against the Germans, he proved to be a difficult opponent to beat,” noted the teenage sensation.

Ruled out last week with an ankle sprain, Lamine Yamal is currently recovering, and is expected to be back in early to mid-January after three to four weeks. When he returns to action, he will no doubt be one of the players Hansi Flick looks to in order to restart their title challenge.