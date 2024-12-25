Barcelona midfielder receiving loan interest as involvement in side disappears

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is not blessed with great depth in his squad, but the area in which it is perhaps hardest to come by minutes is midfield. The return of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi from injury has meant a rapid decline in the involvement of Pablo Torre.

The 21-year-old vowed to fight for his place this season, despite the heavy competition, and early on in the season had a series of nice cameos. However with de Jong and Gavi back, Torre has not played in Barcelona’s last five matches. Sport say that while he had been intent on staying at the club, appreciating Barcelona and Flick’s willingness to keep him in the squad, his lack of involvement could see him look for alternatives in January.

One thing that the Catalan daily say has not changed is the large number of clubs that are interested in him for a loan move. The Copa del Rey clash against Barbastro, Barcelona’s first of 2025, will be crucial to assess Flick’s intentions with him.

Torre has played 267 minutes this season, but has managed four goal contributions in the time, averaging one every 67 minutes. Torre has shown some of the attributes that Barcelona first saw in him, his shooting, movement and final pass, but with de Jong even short of minutes, and Fermin Lopez also in the mix, another loan move would make sense.