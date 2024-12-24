Barcelona

Two forwards offered to Barcelona after change of strategy and Erling Haaland reality

Barcelona are maintaining that their top target for next summer is the left wing position, but increasingly there are doubts about whether they can afford not to invest in the number nine position.

Robert Lewandowski‘s struggles in the last two months have once again brought about the question of whether they should continue with the Polish forward next season – one that was being asked by the end of last season.

According to Sport, Barcelona have accepted that the impossible dream of signing Erling Haaland is indeed that – impossible. There are options on the table though. The Blaugrana have been offered Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the last six months.

The other name that attracts Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. Like Haaland, there are doubts over whether they could afford the Swedish forward though. The one major change is that previously Barcelona had considered going for a younger striker like Jonathan David to back up Lewandowski, but now they are edging towards an all or nothing approach – Lewandowski or a top-class goalscorer.

Barcelona are reportedly considering selling off more assets in order to fund their transfer business, although that may be simply to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in the end. The issue for the Blaugrana is that without great sales on the horizon, it is hard to see how they fit any more major oves into their salary limit.

Tags Barcelona Darwin Nunez Erling Haaland Liverpool Manchester City Napoli Sporting CP Victor Osimhen Viktor Gyokeres

