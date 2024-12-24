Theo Hernandez return gaining traction at Real Madrid

Left-back is becoming a problem position once again at Real Madrid. Regular starter Ferland Mendy has been very underwhelming this season, and even his backup Fran Garcia has not been able to convince. As such, Carlo Ancelotti benched them both for Sunday’s victory over Sevilla, with Eduardo Camavinga playing there instead.

Real Madrid have been hoping to address the problem next summer with the arrival of Alphonso Davies, although he now looks more likely to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. As such, alternatives are now being considered.

As per TEAMtalk (via ED), Real Madrid are increasingly open to pursuing the re-signing of Theo Hernandez, whose situation at AC Milan looks unclear. He has lost prominence in recent months, and given that his current deal ends in 2026, he could be available at a reduced price next summer.

Hernandez would be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, especially if he can be acquired for cheap. He’s only 27 too, so he has plenty of years ahead of him.