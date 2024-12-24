Real Madrid superstar rejected Manchester City offer, “lack of affection” grievance comes to light

Real Madrid are determined to build the best squad in Europe, and having Rodrygo Goes certainly helps them with that. The 23-year-old may not be a nailed starter like Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe, but he is still incredibly important.

However, he feels that he is not considered to be as important as a Vinicius, Mbappe or a Jude Bellingham. This has been reported by Relevo, who say that Rodrygo has been frustrated by a “lack of affection” that he has been shown by Real Madrid officials.

Despite this, Rodrygo does remain fully committed to Real Madrid, and that was proven by him previously rejecting an offer from Manchester City, who have been on his tail for at least 12 months.

It will be interesting to follow Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid over the next couple of years. If he continues to feel less important, it would be surprise if he tried to force a move away. For now, he is content.