Real Madrid midfielder to remain at club this winter as exit route closes

Real Betis and Dani Ceballos, the seemingly eternal flirtation. The Real Madrid midfielder has been linked with a return to his boyhood club on a number of occasions, and Los Verdiblancos even moved for him last summer, but will not do so again in January.

That is according to Diario AS, who note that not only do Real Madrid now want to hang onto Ceballos for the rest of the season, Betis cannot afford the move. Real Madrid’s stance will revert again in the summer though: if Ceballos can bring to the table a sufficient offer (€15m), they will consider accepting it.

It was recently revealed that Betis need €20m in sales in order to simply get back within their salary limit this season. Ceballos, Isco and Betis President Angel Haro have all alluded to a potential return in recent months, but that has been a near-constant in recent years. Betis did make an offer in the summer, but it was well short of Real Madrid’s demands.